JOHNBSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s wrestling program received a $50,000 boost from an alumnus on Friday who wanted to give back to the school that meant so much to him.
Sean Isgan, a former All-American wrestler with Pitt-Johnstown, said donating to the university just felt right.
“I’ve been fortunate in my career,” Isgan said, “and you give back to places that helped you along the way, and this place definitely did.”
While attending the Richland Township school, the wrestler studied civil engineering, was a two-time All-American and became the first Mountain Cat wrestler to reach the National Finals in 1981.
That year, Isgan also earned NAIA All-American honors as a heavyweight by placing fourth and NCAA All-American honors with a national runner-up finish.
He ended his university wrestling career with an overall record of 92-30.
Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora said Isgan was not only a great wrestler, but is a great man.
The pair came up together through the university’s program.
Prior to becoming UPJ’s all-time winningest coach in college wrestling at all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and junior college, Pecora was just a few years older than his wrestlers when he took the coaching position in the late 1970s.
He told the crowd at Friday’s ceremony that he and Isgan grew up together and shared many similar experiences.
“What he’s doing today with this check, with this $50,000, that’s amazing,” Pecora said.
He recapped the program’s history for the group and spoke about how he recruited Isgan because the Somerset native was the heavyweight they needed to round out the team.
Isgan said returning to the campus was a homecoming that brought back a lot of memories.
“We’re so grateful to Mr. Isgan for his commitment to the program,” UPJ President Jem Spectar said. “He’s an amazing alumni.”
The school leader commended the alumnus for his involvement, philanthropy and generosity.
Spectar added that the money Isgan donated to the school will “go a long way to supporting and growing the program.”
During Pecora’s 46 seasons at Pitt-Johnstown, the Mountain Cats wrestling team has earned two NCAA Division II national championships, 24 NCAA regional titles and six straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships.
The coach’s teams also won five consecutive NCAA Regional titles between 2003 and 2007 and 10 in a row from 1992 through 2001.
To date, the program has produced 164 All-Americans and 14 national champs and is ranked second in The Open Mat’s dual meet rankings for Division II.
Pitt-Johnstown’s wrestling team is also being bolstered by the new Mountain Cat Wrestling Club, which was launched to support the program.
The club aims to raise money for the team and the addition of a separate entrance to the wrestling room in the Sports Center.
That could include a lobby and study area, a new locker room and weight room, and a four-sided scoreboard that would hang above the basketball court and wrestling mat on match days.
Since graduating, Isgan started his own engineering firm, CME Engineering, where he served as president. His organization helped in 2002 in the rescue of the Quecreek miners who were trapped in Somerset County.
Two years ago, CME was purchased by Apex Cos. LLC, and Isgan still works for the company as division manager.
Isgan is also a member of the Pitt-Johnstown Board of Advisers and was inducted into the the Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007 with the inaugural class.
Friday’s event also kicked off the Pitt Day of Giving that’ll take place on Tuesday.
Last year, more than 11,000 Pitt community members contributed $3 million to support the university’s programs, schools and athletics.
For more information, visit pittdayofgiving.com/pages/pdog-johnstown.
