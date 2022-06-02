JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday for violating federal firearms laws before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.
Joel Butler, 28, is accused of knowingly, unlawfully and intentionally possessing firearms and ammunition after previously having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Haines has scheduled Butler to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
