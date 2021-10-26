SOMERSET, Pa. – A former Philadelphia-area pastor pleaded guilty Tuesday in Somerset County court, accused of trying to arrange the murders of a judge and key witness in the case against him.
Jacob Matthew Malone, 39, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, before Judge Scott P. Bittner.
The Somerset County District Attorney’s office withdrew a charge of solicitation to commit criminal homicide as part of the plea deal.
Malone was incarcerated at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset for sex abuse when he allegedly offered to pay a fellow inmate $5,000 to kill the witness. Malone is accused of offering additional money if the inmate also killed Judge Jacqueline Carroll Cody, of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Malone was a pastor of Calvary Fellowship, a nondenominational Christian megachurch in Downingtown, Chester County, when police accused him in 2016 of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old girl and molesting her.
He pleaded guilty in 2017 to corruption of minors, institutional sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children, and was sentenced to three to six years in prison, court records indicate.
He is being held in SCI-Somerset.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
