A former part-time police officer will appear in Cambria County court, accused of carrying on a six-month sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, authorities said.
Christopher DeFazio, 23, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, East Conemaugh, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni, the relationship began when DeFazio met the girl when he was a police officer for East Conemaugh Borough Police Department. The two exchanged Snapchat account names.
DeFazio allegedly had sex with the teen in his vehicle and in a Jacuzzi room at the Super 8 Motel in Richland Township, where he supplied her with alcohol. The two also exchanged explicit photos and videos, the complaint said.
The relationship lasted from July 2019 to December 2019, the complaint said.
DeFazio is charged with three counts of corruption of minors, two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of disseminating obscene material.
If DeFazio pleads guilty or is found guilty of corruption of minors, he must register as a sex offender, Freoni said.
He will no longer be able to work in law enforcement, she said.
DeFazio was a part-time officer with Nanty Glo and Geistown police departments and was suspended by both departments when the charges were filed, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
DeFazio resigned from the East Conemaugh Borough police force to run for a seat on borough council, Mayor Aaron Ling said.
DeFazio is being represented by attorney Michael Filia, of Johnstown. He is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.