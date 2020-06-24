A former Stonycreek Township police officer is accused of using Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) after he left the job.
Cambria County detectives charged Daniel J. Ruhe, 60, of the 600 block of Bobwhite Street, Johnstown, with unlawful use of a computer and computer theft.
JNET is a portal used by law enforcement officials to access public safety and criminal justice information.
According to a criminal compliant, Ruhe had access to JNET after he left the police department.
Ruhe allegedly last accessed JNET on Nov. 14, 2019.
Stonycreek Township police conducted an internal investigation and found that Ruhe conducted 270 searches from Jan. 1, 2016 until Nov. 14, 2019 and that 230 of those searches were unrelated to his job with the police department, the complaint said.
The case was turned over to county detectives in January.
Detectives said that most of the people and vehicles Ruhe ran through JNET were related to his employment with Hiram G. Andrews Center in Upper Yoder Township.
Ruhe said he only printed one document from JNET and it was related to the Hiram G. Andrews Center and that he destroyed the document. Detectives did not say how many years Ruhe was a police officer.
Ruhe waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. He is free on $3,000 unsecured bond.
Ruhe is represented by Johnstown attorney Art McQuillan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.