Demolition of the former Northern Cambria Public Library building began this week, library and Cambria County officials announced.
“Demolition of the library has been talked about for months, and the talk has stopped and action is being taken to remove this structure,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, who called the occasion “a great day” for the library, Northern Cambria and Cambria County.
The century-old Philadelphia Avenue building had been closed since July 18, when a section of a brick roof parapet collapsed onto the street and onto a neighboring property. Since then, library officials have been working to secure funding for abatement of hazardous materials and demolition of the structure. Demolition began on Monday and is expected to take seven to 10 business days to complete.
“It has been a long year for us at the library,” said Bill Lantzy, a member of the library’s board. “The staff, board and volunteers have put in many hours. With the demolition of the building, we can now start to plan for the future.”
The library has been operating since September 2019 out of a leased space at the Northern Cambria Community Development Corp. building, 4200 Crawford Ave. Library officials have said that they hope to build a new library building in the future.
Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System, said that she was very impressed last year by how quickly staff members worked to restore library services in Northern Cambria and that she is excited that the demolition is now being carried out.
The demolition is being done by workers from Steel Valley Contractors, of Youngstown, Ohio, said Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority. Hazardous materials abatement work was done last week because asbestos was found in the building’s floor tiles, she added.
The work is being paid for by the library and by Cambria County’s Act 152 demolition fund, which is funded through $15 fees on some deeds and mortgages. The demolition fund collects approximately $105,000 annually and is used to tear down blighted structures. Officials estimate that Act 152 allows Cambria County to remove seven to 10 blighted properties each year.
“Every structure that is torn down is a step in the right direction,” said Commissioner Scott Hunt.
