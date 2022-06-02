The head of a family killed in a Georgia boating crash Saturday had Johnstown ties.
Christopher David Leffler, 51, attended Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech before continuing his education and later becoming a financial planner and teacher in Georgia, his obituary shows.
A Cumberland, Maryland, native, he was the son of John and Linda Orlosky, of Johnstown.
Leffler; his wife, Lori; and two sons died after their boat struck another that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Department of Natural Resources in Georgia.
The watercraft collided near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center Docks, where a tributary meets the Wilmington River in Chatham County, Georgia.
As of Thursday, charges of boating under the influence against another man were pending in the case.
A call to the Chatham County Coroner's Office for comment about the manner of death was not returned this week.
A daughter, Katie, survived the crash.
An obituary for Leffler is on Page C7 of Friday's Tribune-Democrat.
A Savannah funeral home was handling the family's arrangements this week.
An online guestbook was viewable at www.foxandweeks.com.
