JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ronald Repak, the longtime head of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority who was convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges, died Saturday at his Stonycreek Township home, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
He was 70 years old.
Repak was executive director of the redevelopment authority from January 1983 until October 2013, when he was fired for accepting payments for unauthorized outside work.
He was indicted and then found guilty in federal court in July 2015 on two counts each of extortion and federal program bribery, accused of pressuring businesses doing work with the JRA to provide him gifts.
During his tenure at the authority, Repak led development of Napoleon Place, Central Park Complex, Hornerstown Industrial Park, East Main Street Parking Garage, the Social Security and welfare building downtown, the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and the Greater Johnstown Technology Park, now Conemaugh Medical Park.
He also helped the authority recover from the 1977 flood after former JRA chief T. Fred Young was convicted in a bid-rigging scandal associated with the recovery efforts.
Always controversial, Repak often asserted he was pushing the envelope to pursue good projects for the city.
“If it takes a dinner at Sunnehanna or a few beers, I will carry it out,” he said in a 2000 interview with The Tribune-Democrat after one questionable deal.
Repak had drawn criticism for helping the late Lou Guzzi, Johnstown businessman, develop a $14 million ice arena in Jamestown, New York, after the JRA gave Guzzi a contract for a multi-screen downtown theater development that was subsequently scrapped.
“Whatever it takes is where the best in me comes out,” Repak said at the time. “Sometimes, maybe I run a little too fast.”
Local leaders at the time commended Repak’s successes, even while questions remained about the Guzzi deal. “Ron’s a can-do guy”; “Look at what he’s accomplished”; and “He gets the outcome everybody is looking for” were some of the leaders’ comments to The Tribune-Democrat at the time.
In recent years, Repak had been working as a consultant with ABD Construction Services, of Johnstown. His obituary on the Harris Funeral Home Inc. website says, “he was given an opportunity to continue his passion of grant writing.”
Also in the obituary, the family says Repak “loved Johnstown” and describes him as a devoted Steelers fan, an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoyed taking trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with up to 35 family members.
He leaves his wife Linda, and their children, Michael Naglic and his wife, Tonya; Ronnie Repak and his wife, Jodi; and Julie Schmidt and her husband, Chad.
