A former Johnstown resident charged with killing an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in October was arrested in Altoona by U.S. marshals.
The Marshals Service reported that Terrion Gates, 18, was taken into custody Friday without incident on Second Avenue.
Altoona police also worked with federal agents to apprehend Gates, law enforcement officials wrote in a post on Altoona Police Department’s social media page.
Gates is one of several people charged with killing Jaedyn Wright, 20, in October.
Police used surveillance video to identify Gates and two other suspects.
Delmar Chatman, 21, of Johnstown, also faces homicide charges in the case and has been lodged in Indiana County Jail since Oct. 22.
