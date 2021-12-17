JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A formal complaint has been lodged against the City of Johnstown for alleged noncompliance with the Pennsylvania Election Code, in regards to the use of taxpayer funds to advocate a position on seven referendum questions that were posed to voters in the recent general election.
Acting City Manager Daniel Penatzer sent out mailers to more than 9,500 addresses and rented electronic billboard space to unequivocally support voting “yes” on the questions, including one to eliminate the requirement for the city manager to live within the municipality.
City Council did not formally approve the expense before the action was taken.
The cost was never reported as an election-based independent expenditure with the commonwealth.
Jack Williams, a West End resident and former City Council member, believes the advertisements violate the law. He filed a complaint with the Cambria County commissioners and Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office earlier this week.
Voters approved all seven referendums.
“This has nothing to do with the actual referendum questions,” Williams said. “It’s just that they spent money and didn’t file campaign finance reports.”
Williams has filed multiple complaints and legal actions against the city in the past.
When asked – in an email – for a comment about the latest filing with the election office, Penatzer replied: “What’s new?”
Johnstown Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin did not respond to an interview request.
Williams submitted more than 50 pages of documentation, culled from multiple sources, including right-to-know requests and newspaper articles, as part of his complaint.
He contends that the city violated the law by using the money to advocate a position and then not reporting the expenditures.
Williams emphasized the section of the Pennsylvania Election Code that states: “Every person other than a political committee or candidate who makes independent expenditures expressly advocating the election or defeat of a clearly identified candidate, or question appearing on the ballot, other than by a contribution of a political committee or candidate, in an aggregate amount in excess of one hundred dollars ($100) during a calendar year shall file with the appropriate supervisor, on a form designed by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, a report which shall include the same information required of a candidate or political committee receiving such a contribution and, additionally, the name of the candidate or question supported or opposed. Reports required by this section shall be filed on dates on which reports by political committees making expenditures are required to report under this section.”
Williams asked that Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin be recused from the matter because the attorney stated, “I don’t see it as a violation” in a newspaper article.
