JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former Johnstown City Council member who previously spent most of his career as a city public works leader has died.
Nunzio T. Johncola, 80, spent 34 years in the city’s Parks Department, serving as president of the AFSCME Local 630 union most of that span, before retiring and joining City Council in the early 2000s.
He was dedicated to his community – its people and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in particular, serving as head groundskeeper during most of his years working for the city, according to Dave Vitovich.
“He always wanted the best for the citizens and he took pride in where he came from,” said Vitovich, who worked alongside Johncola for decades as a fellow city employee and later on council.
He recalled Johncola pulling him aside during his early days as a councilman, with a straightforward piece of advice.
Johncola reminded him that many city residents were struggling and to “think about them – not myself” when important votes were on the table.
“He was a true mentor,” Vitovich said.
Johncola is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy, two sons and several grandchildren, his obituary shows.
Funeral arrangements for Johncola are being handled by Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. John Gualbert Cathedral by the Rev. Matthew Baum.
His obituary appeared in Wednesday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
