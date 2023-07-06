INDIANA, Pa. – Frank Baker was a biology professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 30 years, and even though he hasn’t taught there in sometime, the school remains a special place for him, which is why he and his family have donated $50,000 to the institution.
The gift will benefit the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics building that’s under construction.
IUP broke ground on the $90 million facility in September 2020, with faculty and staff moving in this summer and students beginning classes there in the fall.
The Baker family also donated $25,000 to the school in honor of former music professor Carl Adams, which will be used to create the Carl Adams Scholarship for Flute Performance.
Kathleen Baker, daughter of the biology professor, was a mentee of Adams, who was a member of the university staff from 1980 to 1999.
