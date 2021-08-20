EBENSBURG – A former Cambria County Prison inmate has filed a lawsuit against several parties including the prison, claiming “constitutional embezzlement” and seeking $20,000 in damages.
Warden Christian Smith first told the county prison board about the suit filed in Allegheny County by Shawn Martin Finch of Duquesne, Allegheny County, during the board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 11.
“We were served a lawsuit from an individual who was here in 2006 I believe,” Smith said. “He has not been incarcerated since that period. He sued the county prison, and I honestly have no idea what he is talking about.”
Smith explained to the board that the lawsuit had to do with finances.
“It’s something over the county taking his money so he hasn’t been here in 12 years so I have no idea what he’s talking about,” he said.
The civil complaint, filed against the prison, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Maureen Mary Finch, states that money was “embezzled” from Finch and that it violated his Fifth and Sixth amendment rights of the United States Constitution. The Fifth Amendment protects one against self incrimination, and the Sxth provides the right to a speedy trial.
Marie Jones, of JonesPassodelis, PLLC of Pittsburgh, who is representing the county in the matter, said that preliminary objections will be filed in the matter.
“The county believes that the claims are completely misplaced and without merit and that our plan is to file preliminary objections that will allow the court to address what we believe is the legal insufficiency of all of those claims,” Jones said.
She added that it is believed that the court will handle the case in a timely manner due to the length of time since the plaintiff’s stay in the Cambria County Prison.
“We think that this is a matter that the court should be able to look at and promptly address with our filing that it shouldn’t proceed,” she said. “There’s no basis for anything that happened in Cambria County for the court to be able to consider because it’s been so long.”
Finch, who is representing himself in the matter, did not return requests for comment.
