JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Former Indiana resident Ruby Gil has pleaded guilty in federal court before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, according to a Friday release from U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
The 31-year-old is accused of being in possession of with the intent to distribute “50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl” on or about Oct. 9, 2020.
Gil also allegedly attempted to acquire and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine, five grams or more of methamphetamine and a mixture containing fentanyl on or about April 19, 2019, to on or about July 2021.
Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
She could be facing a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of up tp $5,000,000 or both.
This prosecution is a result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
That includes work from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, state Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Township Police Department, Indiana Borough Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Upper Yoder Township Police Department, Richland Police Department, Ferndale Borough Police Department, Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force, Indiana County Drug Task Force and other local law enforcement agencies.
