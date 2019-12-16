The president of a local steel company plans to honor his parents’ memory by raising money to turn a 7.5-acre disused industrial site in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section into a park “that can be admired and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”
Greg Glosser, president of M. Glosser & Sons, said this week that he plans to donate the land, formerly used as a scrapyard by his family’s company, to Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy. It is slated to be incorporated into the existing Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, 80 Hickory St., as “The Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Gardens at Sandyvale.”
“The historical significance and great location, along with the rehabilitation of this land, will greatly improve our community for all residents and visitors,” Glosser wrote in a fundraising letter to potential supporters of the project. “This marks a major step in the revitalization of Johnstown.”
Bill Horner, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, said that the completed project will “add a whole new dimension to Sandyvale.”
Daniel Glosser, Greg Glosser’s father, grew up on nearby Oak Street and, with his grandparents, father and uncles, ran M. Glosser & Sons from the Hornerstown property. Greg Glosser said the property has not been used since the 1990s; today, it’s an empty, partially wooded lot. A feeder canal to the Pennsylvania Canal ran through the site in the 19th century.
“There’s a ton of history to it,” Horner said.
The piece of land in question is irregularly shaped and situated just south of the existing Sandyvale park. Its boundaries include the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, the Stonycreek River, several sets of railroad tracks and the existing Sandyvale Memorial Gardens. A project designed to add it to Sandyvale’s grounds would include landscaping and soil remediation, Horner said.
More information on the project is available online at GlosserMemorialPark.org.
