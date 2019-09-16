EBENSBURG – A former substitute teacher at Greater Johnstown School District was sentenced Monday to a minimum of six months in county prison and to register under Megan’s Law for 25 years based on accusations of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Jonathan Donath, 29, entered a guilty plea to one count of institutional sexual assault in May.
When Donath was charged in 2018, city police said he had a nearly one-year relationship with a student.
Donath was an assistant band director and worked in various other roles at the district’s elementary and middle schools from 2014 until his arrest.
“(The student) stated previously that Donath and her would have sex once a week at most ... and that all of the sexual relationships would take place at his residence,” a criminal complaint said.
Donath’s attorney, David Raho, asked Judge David Tulowitzki to consider a sentence served through house arrest, due to Donath’s current employment and lack of prior record, but that was denied.
