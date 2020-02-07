Former Greater Johnstown School Board member Vince Arcurio has been exonerated by the State Ethics Board after a 15-month investigation, according to a press release from Michael Carbonara, who is his legal representative.
“The State Ethics Board issued a Consent Order and Agreement that exonerated him (Arcurio) by finding that he did not intentionally or deliberately violate provisions of the Ethics Act,” the release states. “The Ethics Board found no intentional abuses of his power.”
Arcurio served on the Greater Johnstown board from 2004 until his resignation in August of 2018.
“To their credit, in review of all the information available to them, there was no quid pro quo,” Carbonara said.
“There was no violations by Vince Arcurio.”
The consent order won’t be publically available until Feb. 26, Carbonara stated.
The only matters addressed in the order are “technical violations” and those don’t represent a penalty, finding of any dishonest or untruthful behavior or a fine, the release states.
These violations, according to Carbonara, were an unchecked box on the Statement of Financial Interest, Arcurio unknowingly voting in actions taken as a group to pay educational bills for the Cambria County Child Development Corp., where his father worked at the time, and voting on the creation of a position within the district that his wife, current superintendent Amy Arcurio, later filled.
Technical violations are not ethical violations.
Not everyone is happy about the release, however. Community member John DeBartola, who made the initial report to the ethics board, said Arcurio isn’t innocent.
“In my opinion Vince lied and now he’s claiming he’s the hero,” DeBartola said.
He’s referring to a portion of the release that states Arcurio’s cooperation with the ethics board ended an era of certain board members improperly using their power for personal gain.
“I want to see the report,” DeBartola said. “The fact that he’s not releasing the findings of fact means he’s hiding something.”
DeBartola described the fact that the report isn’t being released as a “smokescreen” and said he looks forward to reading it.
Arcurio is not making a public statement and is instead standing by his representatives comments, Carbonara said.
The State Ethics Board could not be reached for comment.
