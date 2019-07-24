EBENSBURG – A company based in Westmoreland County purchased a former wind turbine blade plant in the Cambria County Industrial Park in March and has been advertising job openings for several months.
A deed recorded in Cambria County March 5 says CK Capital LLC purchased the former Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy property in Cambria Township for $6.4 million.
The address for CK Capital LLC is the same as Cleveland Brothers CAT and the deed is signed by Jay Cleveland Jr., president and CEO of Cleveland Brothers CAT.
A copy of the mortgage CK Capital LLC has lists a $30 million open-ended mortgage on the property through PNC Bank.
Cleveland Brothers, a company focused on CAT equipment sales, rental and repair, has been advertising vacancies, including plant manager and standard job coordinator, for its Ebensburg location since March.
The position of standard job coordinator is still listed on the company’s website.
Cleveland Brothers has more than 25 dealerships throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to its website, with the closest locations including Indiana, Murrysville and Somerset.
The company provides heavy equipment service, sales and rentals, along with used and manufactured parts for equipment used for construction, government, forestry, industrial manufacturing, landscaping, mining, paving, power generation, recycling/waste and oil and gas production. Its distribution warehouse is located in Centre County.
In 2014, Gamesa announced it would eliminate 62 jobs at the plant in the Cambria County Industrial Park and shutter the building.
The Spain-based company constructed the massive building, which was completed in 2005 at a cost of $25 million. At a 2006 grand opening, Gamesa announced plans to employ 205 people with the intent of adding 30 jobs.
The plant initially manufactured 150-foot-long blades for windmills, but then transitioned to become a repair facility, according to The Tribune-Democrat archives.
A steady decline in employment at the plant matched diminishing support of grant dollars, with Gamesa leaders ultimately saying shifts in the market influenced their decision to close the Ebensburg plant.
Cleveland Brothers has not yet released information concerning the plans for the former Gamesa property or how many jobs could be created by the new location.
