Former president and owner of Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture, Robert Levin, is establishing a $2 million grants-and-loans fund for employees of the recently closed Levin and Wolf furniture stores.
Instead of moving forward with the sale of the stores to Levin, current owner, Art Van Furniture LLC, chose to close all of the establishments and terminate the employees.
"Two weeks ago, I joyously announced that I had agreed to buy back Levin Furniture and the Pennsylvania Wolf stores out of bankruptcy," Levin said in a release.
He and Art Van Furniture had recently executed a letter of intent for Levin to buy the business in connection to the Bankruptcy Court restructuring of Art Van Furniture LLC, who cited "vast reductions in business due to COVID-19" as the reason behind closing the stores.
In response, Levin is contacting advisers and former Levin executives to develop a plan to get the stores back in business, creating the $2 million fund to assist employees with healthcare costs and hiring a firm to monitor how the court is handling customer deposits given to the now bankrupt company.
"I cannot express my disappointment with the way that all of this has unfolded," Levin said.
"My heart breaks for all the loyal employees, many of whom are like family to me and the customers who were so excited about our shared future together."
