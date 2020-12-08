A former fugitive was sentenced last week to spend almost three years in prison and to pay more than $80,000 in restitution to the IRS on his conviction of filing false income tax returns, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.
William Fabiseski, 46, of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, of Johnstown, to serve 33 months in prison, spend three years on supervised release and repay $82,129 to the IRS.
Fabiseski was an inmate at SCI-Houtzdale in Clearfield County in 2007 and 2008 when, according to prosecutors, he “prepared and filed false, fictitious and fraudulent income tax returns using the personal identifying information of his fellow inmates, knowing such claims were false.” He then kept the proceeds, prosecutors said.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2012 on charges of filing false claims against an agency of the United States and spent more than seven years as a fugitive before being apprehended in Scranton in October 2019.
