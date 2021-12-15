EBENSBURG, Pa. – A former Ferndale business owner was sentenced on Wednesday in Cambria County court after a nine-month-long investigation in 2019 into his drug activity.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III sentenced Joseph Anthony Lenahan III, 47, to 24 to 60 months’ incarceration in state prison, with eligibility for the state drug treatment program, and 12 months’ probation on charges of possession, with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in three separate cases. Lenahan entered a plea to the charges in the three cases in October.
Lenahan told the court that he had surgeries and had been cut off from his pain medicines and formed a drug dependency. He told the court that he would accept any help given to him.
“I know that I’m a grown adult. I just have a real bad problem,” he said.
When issuing his sentence, Krumenacker noted that Lenahan has a lengthy history that is consistent with narcotics.
On Sept. 26, 2019, between 6 and 7:53 p.m., the Cambria County Drug Task Force completed a controlled purchase of Suboxone, buprenorphine and naloxone through the use of a confidential informant from Lenahan in the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
On Oct. 10, 2019, a confidential informant was used to buy crack cocaine from Lenahan, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint said that four prior buys occurred at the same Ferndale Avenue location using the same informant.
Later that day, at 7:25 p.m., a search warrant was executed at the Ferndale Avenue residence for illegal drugs in the possession of Lenahan, according to a police criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint said that two packages of suspected narcotics were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Greensburg, with results showing that the packages contained methamphetamine.
At the time Lenahan was taken into custody, a press release was issued stating that his arrest was the result of a nine-month-long investigation into his activities that started after “suspicion arose that he was selling illegal narcotics” from Toxic Vape, which was located on the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. At the time, police said the investigation then shifted to Lenahan’s home, also located on the 300 block.
