EBENSBURG – An Altoona man is charge with making more than $44,000 in unauthorized purchases using the account of the Ebensburg electric supply store that once employed him, authorities said.
Ebensburg Borough police charged Ryan Lee Snyder, 25, of the 1900 block of 20th Street, with felony counts of theft by deception and access device fraud, authorities said.
According to a complaint affidavit, Snyder allegedly made $44,415.88 in purchases from Amazon Marketplace in February using the account of Scanlan Electric Supply, 344 Lakeview Road.
Charges were filed July 18 after bank statements were examined.
Snyder will answer the charges in district court in Ebensburg at a later date.
