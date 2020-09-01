A former Cambria County detective and Cambria County Drug Task Force member who entered a no-contest plea in 2015 to tipping off a Johnstown drug dealer about the progress of a police investigation is now seeking a pardon from the state.
Justin B. Arcurio, 37, was one of dozens of applicants who pleaded their cases Tuesday during Zoom hearings before the five-member state Board of Pardons, which includes Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. During his five-minute hearing, he indicated that he applied for a pardon because he hopes to return to a career in law enforcement.
Arcurio, who has been ineligible to work as a police officer in Pennsylvania since his 2015 plea, told the board that he has sought work with several police departments in neighboring Maryland, but has found that his criminal record presents an obstacle to such employment.
“Each time,” he said, “when I told the departments my experience, they were interested until I told them I had a slight hiccup in my criminal history, and they all said, you know, ‘Thank you for your time, but we’re going to have to pass on you.’ ”
The Board of Pardons is expected to vote on Friday on Arcurio’s pardon application and the others it considered on Tuesday. If a majority of the board votes in favor of an application, it will send a recommendation to Gov. Tom Wolf that he approve it. The final decision is then up to Wolf, who has the discretion to approve or disapprove of any favorable recommendation submitted by the board.
Arcurio was accused in October 2015 by the state Office of Attorney General of “knowingly and intentionally warn(ing) an individual of the impending discovery of heroin trafficking activities.” As a result, he was fired from his job as a county detective and resigned from his part-time job as an Upper Yoder Township police officer.
On Tuesday, Arcurio framed the tip-off as something that happened without his knowledge. He said the chain of events began in 2014 when he became involved in an investigation into a Johnstown drug dealer. As part of that investigation, he said, he interviewed the man’s girlfriend; he stayed in touch with her afterward and eventually began having an affair with her.
During this affair, he began sharing information with the woman about the police investigation into her boyfriend’s drug-related activities, he acknowledged. He claimed his goal in doing so was to convince the woman to leave her boyfriend and to become a productive member of society.
Without Arcurio’s knowledge, he said, the woman shared the information with an acquaintance, who in turn passed it on to the target of the investigation. The man altered his drug-selling habits in response to that information, Arcurio said, and several investigations were compromised as a result.
“That wasn’t my goal,” Arcurio said.
“My goal was to try to have her better herself and her children and to make herself productive. I let my emotions and feelings kind of overtake what I should have known was wrong. … I didn’t find out about any of these investigations falling through until I was first approached by the authorities.”
Arcurio pleaded no contest in November 2015 to a misdemeanor charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution and was sentenced to spend two years on probation and perform 50 hours of community service. A defendant who enters a no-contest plea does not have to admit to the crime with which they’re charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for a conviction; a no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.
Prosecutors at the time touted the plea agreement as a way to ensure Arcurio would have a conviction on his record that would prevent him from working as a police officer in Pennsylvania again. Without it, they said, he could have been eligible for the state’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program, which gives some first-time offenders the opportunity to have their records wiped clean.
When Arcurio entered his no-contest plea in November 2015, a spokesman for the office of then-Attorney General Kathleen Kane called the plea deal “an assured outcome that would prevent him from taking the certification he would need to be a police officer going forward.”
Today, Arcurio said, he is working two jobs – one for a company that maintains kitchen equipment and one as an undercover security guard targeting shoplifters at grocery stores.
In response to a question from Fetterman, he indicated that he has had trouble since his conviction with finding work, both in and out of law enforcement. In addition to his abortive attempts to get a job as a police officer in Maryland, he said, he recently applied for a job with the state of Pennsylvania as a COVID-19 contact tracer, but hasn’t heard back. He’s also been turned down for volunteer positions at several local high schools, he added.
“I’m ready for this past chapter of my life to just be over with and move on,” he said.
Fetterman shared “a final parting thought” with Arcurio near the end of the brief hearing: “If you are fortunate enough to get a pardon and you do end up in law enforcement, I hope your experience with the criminal justice system – being on the other side – informs your choices and how you conduct yourself in that career, if you ever return to it.”
“It would,” Arcurio replied. “It was a passionate dream of mine. It’s kind of a cliche – ‘You don’t know how well you had it until it’s gone.’ I had a dream job, and I lost it, and I’m reminded of that every day. … I just don’t want this to define me as a person.”
Johnstown political activist John DeBartola sent a letter to the Board of Pardons on Aug. 24 objecting to Arcurio’s pardon bid. In that letter, he called Arcurio’s original sentence “a slap on the wrist” and urged the board to deny the pardon application in order to “prove to the taxpayers and special interests and corruption will not be rewarded.”
