A Johnstown man was arraigned Thursday, accused of stealing more than $1 million from the local ice rink construction business he once worked for, authorities said.
Adams Township police charged Michael Sean Hammond, 34, of the 1300 block of Roxbury Avenue, with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of credit cards.
Hammond is the second former Everything Ice employee charged with misappropriating company funds. Timothy Merle Elgin, 48, of Ravenel, South Carolina, was charged in August with making more than $183,900 in unauthorized purchases using company-issued credit cards from August 2013 to December 2019.
“It’s unfortunate,” John Burley, owner of Everything Ice, said Friday. “I have no animosity toward these guys. ... I want a public record so they’re not going to get a job in a position where they could do something like this.”
According to a criminal complaint, Hammond was controller for Everything Ice, 115 School St., Salix, when he allegedly misappropriated $1,029,510 from 2014 to 2019.
Burley contacted police in July 2019 after a Wessel & Co. audit allegedly found accounting irregularities. Burley also said he was contacted by 1st Summit Bank regarding “security alerts” triggered due to a significant amount of “cash” checks being processed from Everything Ice’s bank accounts.
Hammond allegedly wrote checks made out to cash and cashed them for his personal use. He allegedly endorsed the checks using a company stamp. He also allegedly rented vehicles using company credit cards without permission, the complaint said.
When questioned about the irregularities, Hammond became annoyed, gave incomplete answers and missed scheduled meetings, the complaint said.
It is the second time that Hammond has been charged with stealing company funds. He was charged in October 2019 with 72 theft-related counts, including 18 counts each of forgery and tampering with records and 15 counts each of receiving stolen property and theft for allegedly stealing $57,525.
He was arraigned Thursday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, where he is being held on $500,000 percentage bond.
