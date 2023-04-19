EVERETT, Pa. – Republican U.S. Rep. Elmer Greinert “Bud” Shuster was, for a while, one of the most influential elected officials in the federal government.
He wielded power as chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for six years beginning in January 1995.
Shuster, a Bedford County resident who died on Wednesday at age 91, earned the nickname “King of Asphalt” by helping build many roads, including Interstate 99, also known as the Bud Shuster Highway, that passes near Altoona and State College.
He represented what was then Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District from Jan. 3, 1973, until Feb. 3, 2001. Shuster announced his retirement at the start of his 15th term after having been forced to give up his chairmanship due to a Republican policy that term-limited committee chairs, dealing with health issues and receiving a rebuke as part of an ethics investigation.
His son, Bill Shuster, succeeded him as the next congressman from the 9th District and ultimately also chaired the Transportation Committee.
Shuster’s lasting impact was remembered throughout the local political community after he passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the family farm in Everett, according to a person close to the Shusters. The family did not issue an official statement.
“For nearly three decades, Bud Shuster was a tireless champion for Central Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose current 13th Congressional District includes areas previously represented by Shuster. “A true legend in the halls of Congress, ‘Mr. Chairman’ led the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee into the 21st Century and spearheaded infrastructure projects that have stood the test of time, not just across Pennsylvania, but across the United States.
“Simply stated, Chairman Shuster’s vision and leadership built the roads, bridges, and waterways that allowed our communities, and nation, to thrive. (My wife) Alice and I will always treasure our memories of Congressman Bud Shuster.”
State Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, from the 80th District, said Shuster gained “legendary status as one of the most powerful leaders in Congress, and I know the communities in my district are better for it.”
Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said Shuster’s “presence will be felt for generations to come.”
Former Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Robert Gleason, a Westmont resident, called Shuster “a great man” and “one of the most effective congressmen I ever knew.”
Shuster’s time in the House overlapped with the tenure of Cambria County’s U.S. Rep. John Murtha, the longest-serving congressman ever from Pennsylvania who held the 12th Congressional District seat from Feb. 5, 1974, until Feb. 8, 2010. Murtha, who represented Johnstown, reached a similar level of power, holding the chairmanship of the House Appropriations' Defense Subcommittee.
“He was a breed of congressman like Jack Murtha, fiercely loyal to the people of his district and always fighting to bring every possible dollar back to his district,” said Mark Critz, a former Murtha staffer who won a special election in the 12th District to succeed Murtha following his death.
Brad Clemenson, Murtha’s district director, described Shuster as “a heckuva guy.”
“He and Murtha had an amazing rapport despite that he was a Republican and Murtha was a Democrat,” Clemenson said. “They got along really well and cooperated on all sorts of things, which you don’t see too much any more. … It’s a shame we don’t have more people who cooperate the way those two did across party lines.”
The viewings for Shuster are scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, at Akers Funeral Home in Everett. The funeral service will occur at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. A location had not been announced yet as of Wednesday night.
