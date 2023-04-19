shuster, Bud

Rep. Bud Shuster, R-Pa., shown in this Aug. 22, 1997 file photo, is running for his 14th term. Shuster, the representative of the 9th Congressional District

Former U.S. Rep. Elmer Greinert “Bud” Shuster died on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Shuster served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from Jan. 3, 1973, to Feb. 3, 2001, representing what was then Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

He rose to prominence as chairman of the powerful House Transportation Committee.

“For nearly three decades, Bud Shuster was a tireless champion for Central Pennsylvania in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose current 13th Congressional District includes areas previously represented by Shuster.

“A true legend in the halls of Congress, ‘Mr. Chairman’ led the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee into the 21st Century and spearheaded infrastructure projects that have stood the test of time, not just across Pennsylvania, but across the United States.

“Simply stated, Chairman Shuster’s vision and leadership built the roads, bridges, and waterways that allowed our communities, and nation, to thrive. (My wife) Alice and I will always treasure our memories of Congressman Bud Shuster.”

