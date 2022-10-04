SOMERSET, Pa. – A former Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School gym teacher was given one year of probation for exposing himself within view of a student and a fellow teacher in 2021.
Jacob Feathers was sentenced to probation and received a $500 fine Monday for indecent exposure, online court records show.
According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, the 33-year-old former teacher also surrendered his license to teach in Pennsylvania.
Feathers, of Conemaugh Township, previously resigned from his job.
According to a criminal complaint filed in January by Conemaugh Township police, authorities were called to the Tire Hill Road school on Dec. 3 after Feathers was allegedly seen masturbating in his office.
Feathers’ office was located near the school gym, in an area open to students and staff, and police indicated the act of exposure was recorded by surveillance cameras.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
