A Blairsville man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in his home in April 2022, at one point telling her, “I don’t care,” after she objected to his attempts, police said.
Conemaugh Township police said Shane Michael Kelly, 22, admitted to kissing and doing “stuff” with the girl – and that a search of his phone by federal agents confirmed that FaceTime conversations and phone calls occurred between them.
Police indicated Kelly was living in Conemaugh Township at the time of the alleged incident.
Kelly faces charges of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault – all of which are felonies. He is also accused of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Conemaugh Township police indicated the incident was reported to them in January by someone who spoke with Kelly.
It led to an interview with Kelly that was recorded, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia wrote in a criminal complaint.
He said Kelly admitted to picking the teen up at her house a year or so prior to the interview and that they “did do stuff” that involved nudity.
He told police he didn’t want to discuss the incident further, Zangaglia wrote.
In February, the teen met with police and allegedly said Kelly contacted her on social media when she was 12 years old and that their conversations continued after she advised him about her age.
She said she was sexually assaulted by him in his bedroom shortly after her 13th birthday. Kelly allegedly got “touchy” and aggressively removed her clothing, before assaulting her despite her stating, “No,” multiple times, Zangaglia wrote.
Kelly was arraigned Friday and released on $20,000 unsecured bond. He did not appear to have a listed number and was not reached for comment Friday.
Online court records indicated Somerset attorney David Leake is representing Kelly.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
