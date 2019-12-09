Former Pennsylvania Highlands Community College President Walter Asonevich, who resigned last month while suspended for a trend of controversial Facebook remarks, departed the school with a $25,000 severance payment, documents show.
The sum, minus government-required tax withholdings, was agreed upon through a “separation agreement” between Asonevich and college trustees that became effective Nov. 1, according to the document, which was obtained by The Tribune-Democrat through a Freedom of Information Act request.
That lump sum payment – as is typical in employee severance deals – is in exchange for a release of any “claims and other commitments” an employee – in this case, Asonevich – could otherwise be entitled to seek.
“Neither the execution of this agreement nor the performance of its terms and conditions shall be construed or considered by any party ... as an admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party,” both sides wrote in the seven-page document.
The legal agreement, which details both side’s obligations, became effective Nov. 9, a little more than a week after the veteran administrator’s mutually agreed-upon resignation.
Controversial comments
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is governed by a 16-member trustees board comprising representatives in education as well as private, nonprofit and for-profit business members from Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Huntingdon counties.
Asonevich was suspended by the board in mid-October after he apparently made a series of social media comments that college officials labeled “unprofessional, demeaning and offensive” in a public statement.
Community college board officials would not discuss specifics about the comments, and some of the postings on his Facebook page appeared to have been “removed” by the time his suspension was announced.
But one still being shared on social media was a response to a meme of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with the comment, “I’m ... the first mom to ever be the White House press secretary. And yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs.”
Asonevich replied: “Perhaps it is because so very few of us realized you were a woman?”
Another shared post included a quote from a late-night comedian stereotyping Donald Trump supporters.
‘New chapter’
Efforts to reach Asonevich have been unsuccessful since mid-October.
The college’s board declined to discuss specifics about Asonevich’s resignation once it became final Nov. 1.
“We don’t have any other comment on it,” board Chairman Greg Winger said Monday.
Language in his separation agreement indicated the sides agreed to keep terms confidential.
But the document itself was obtained as a public record.
Asonevich was previously set to retire next summer.
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, which already started a search for its next president in the spring, named an Illinois education administrator, Sauk Valley Community College’s Steve Nunez, as Asonevich’s replacement Nov. 20. The nationally recognized Association of Community College Trustees assisted in the search that led to Nunez’s hire.
College officials have described the move as a “new chapter” in the school’s history.
“The board is obviously very excited to have him as our next president,” Winger said.
Nunez is set to take the helm in January and will become Pennsylvania Highlands’ fifth president.
Severance pacts not uncommon
Asonevich had just started the second year of his most recent two-year contract in August.
The Richland Township man would have earned $160,830 over the course of the year ending July 31, 2020, had he remained at his post, his 2018 contract shows.
The Nov. 1 settlement indicates the college is not obligated to provide Asonevich any additional wage compensation or medical benefits beyond Nov. 1, aside from the severance payout and payment for any unused paid-time off days from his original 40-day allotment in 2018.
Medical benefits also were set to expire Nov. 1.
Separation, or “severance” agreements, are common between companies and contract employees facing termination.
Oftentimes, they are drawn up to document an amicable end to a pending split by providing an employee benefits if he or she waives their legal right to seek additional pay or take legal action against their employer.
Following McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook’s ouster for having a consensual relationship with a coworker in early November, regulatory filings indicated that the high-profile executive will receive an estimated $675,000 in compensation from the restaurant chain – and perhaps as much as $40 million through his retained stock options.
In return, McDonald’s was able to move forward with a new successor, and a signed acknowledgement from Easterbrook that he cannot work for a restaurant competitor for the next two years.
Asonevich’s contract does not appear to contain noncompete language.
He was, however, required to return all school-issued property, including an automobile, computers, an iPad and keys, as well as all copies of electronic and paper financial documents and other business forms, the agreement shows.
