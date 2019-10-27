The current Cambria County Recorder of Deeds and a former employee of the office are seeking the position in this year’s general election.
Republican Melissa Kimla, of Northern Cambria, previously worked in the office until 2017 as a clerk.
She said her experience in the office gave her “the ability and desire to provide all county residents with exceptional service,” and a desire “to lead that office into providing even better service to all county residents.”
“I want to personally be out there helping people in the office,” she said.
“I stand by that.”
Kimla said she’s already familiar with the systems and softwares in place and has spent a lot of her campaign spreading awareness about the office’s functions.
Kimla previously served as a volunteer firefighter for 15 years and is currently a member of the Spangler Legacy Committee, which is responsible for organizing the annual festival and Christmas parade.
Democrat Ray Wendekier, of Clearfield Township, is seeking his second term in office.
Prior to his election in 2016, Wendekier was self-employed in the title abstracting business for 25 years and worked for local attorneys and closing companies in the area to complete title examinations for real estate.
“It was during this time that I realized the importance of the recorder of deeds office in maintaining accuracy of the records relating to the ownership of real estate, as well as the preservation of these records,” Wendekier said.
During his first term, Wendekier said he was able to implement technology to make the recording process more efficient and more accessible through online searching.
For example, the office now accepts documents through various vendors for e-filing at no cost to Cambria County, which is an added savings in the reduction of paper and labor to process documents.
E-filing has created a more efficient office and has also cut down on use of supplies and the time it takes to process physical documents, Wendekier said. Since e-filing was implemented, 33% of records are now filed electronically, he said.
In 2018, Wendekier’s office processed more than $2 million in state realty transfer taxes and is required to keep up to date with Pennsylvania’s Department of State and Department of Revenue.
This year, Wendekier’s office also finished the digitization of all indexes dating back to 1924, which are now available online for a fee.
Wendekier serves as president of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association, which allows him to be involved in many aspects of ongoing legislation and other issues pertaining to recorder of deeds offices statewide.
He said he wanted to get involved with the association to exchange ideas with other recorders of deeds and advocate for or take a stance against legislation that could affect recorders of deeds offices.
“I’m a firm believer that if you want action, you need to step up and get involved,” Wendekier said.
