A former secretary for a Johnstown church was sentenced on Monday to spend six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to writing checks worth a total of more than $250,000 to herself from the church’s bank accounts, court records indicate.
Stacy Lynne Sindleri, 35, of the Woodvale section of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on one third-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, according to court records. More than 100 charges of forgery against her were dismissed.
Sindleri, who was once the parish secretary for St. Clare of Assisi on Maple Avenue in Woodvale, was sentenced by Judge David Tulowitzki to six to 23 months in jail on the theft charge, but a note on her docket sheet specifies that she is to be granted automatic parole after six months.
Sindleri was arrested in January after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown reported to police that she wrote dozens of checks worth a total of $250,056 to herself from the church’s accounts between March 2016 and March 2018, according to a criminal complaint.
A forensic audit by Hess & Marino CPA, an Altoona-based accounting firm, revealed that she wrote 58 checks totaling $151,067.61 from the church account, 28 checks totaling $63,228.56 from the cemetery account, 17 checks totaling $35,570.73 from the activities account, and one check for $190 from the Mass account, according to the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.