Former Cambria, Somerset ADA Carbonara to seek spot on Cambria bench

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Richland Township attorney and former assistant district attorney Mike Carbonara has announced he is entering the race for Cambria County judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
Carbonara, a registered Republican, intends to cross-file for the primary election.
After graduating from Duquesne Law School, Carbonara began his legal career in 1999 as a clerk for longtime Cambria County judge the Honorable Thomas Swope II.
He later spent 18 years as an assistant district attorney in both Cambria and Somerset counties.
“Whether it’s a case that’s been on the front pages for days, or one that never makes the news, the public wants to know that the system works for them,” said Carbonara. “My job as a judge is to make certain that the courtroom is viewed as a place where people are heard and the legal process is viewed as fair by all parties. You may not like the outcome, but it’s important you trust the system.”
Carbonara said that he intends to express his pro-life belief that “every life has dignity and value” and that “liberties like the right to keep and bear arms are guaranteed by the federal and state constitutions” during his campaign.
Carbonara said that watching individuals such as Swope, who later became his father-in-law, showed him the importance when coming to court, and described running for judge as the next step in his journey.
“I believe that the next step, the next evolution in my life would be to become judge and as I practice and as I saw gentlemen like my father-in-law on the bench and then other judges across these counties, I realized how important it is for the community to know that when they come to court, they’ll get a fair deal, they’ll be listened to and that I appreciate their circumstances and life and will dispense this thing we call justice accordingly.”
Mike and his wife, Theresa, reside in Richland Township with their two teenage sons.
The Carbonaras are members of Our Mother of Sorrows parish in Westmont and support local causes ranging from Catholic Charities and breast cancer research to volunteer fire companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.