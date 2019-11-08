A Dauphin County district judge on Friday dismissed two felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor against a Bishop Carroll Catholic High School teacher, but held 10 other charges against him for court, according to court records.
James Ernest Luksik, 68, had the two unlawful contact charges dismissed at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing before District Judge David O’Leary, of Harrisburg, court records indicate. Two counts of institutional sexual assault, two counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault and two summary counts of harassment were held for court.
Mark D. Freeman, Luksik’s attorney, wrote in an email Friday that Luksik is innocent of the charges against him and that he “will vigorously defend these false charges based on the very distorted facts presented by the Commonwealth.”
Luksik, of Johnstown, was charged in August with having inappropriate contact with two Bishop Carroll students during a school trip to the state Capitol in March. He taught history and geography at the Ebensburg school, but the school’s CEO said in August that he was placed on leave in March after school officials learned of the allegations against him.
He remains free on $20,000 unsecured bail, court records indicate, and is scheduled for formal arraignment on the remaining charges against him at 10 a.m. Jan. 3 in Harrisburg.
