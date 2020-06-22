NANTY GLO – A Johnstown man was arraigned on Monday, accused of raping a mentally disabled person at the adult assisted living facility where he once worked.
Nanty Glo police charged Bernie Allen Stein, 30, of the 100 block of Trout Street, with rape of a mentally deficient person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
According to a criminal complaint, Stein was employed at St. Stephens Living Center in Nanty Glo, where the rape allegedly occurred in November 2018.
A woman who was living there said that Stein would repeatedly knock on her window and show up at her room without being invited. Stein was working there at the time of the assault, police said.
Stein said the relationship began when the woman flirted with him, the complaint said.
The woman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Stein was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.