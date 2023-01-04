BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford County native with experience both prosecuting and defending defendants in courtrooms across the region plans to make a run for Bedford County District Attorney.
Ashlan Clark, who served as an assistant in the Bedford County DA's office from 2013 through 2015, is the first person to announce intentions to run for the $196,118 per-year post.
Lesley Childers-Potts has served as the county's top prosecutor since 2018, but confirmed Wednesday she is not seeking reelection.
Clark's career also includes time as an assistant public defender in Cambria County, representing clients unable to hire private counsel.
She is a member of bar associations in Bedford, Cambria and Blair counties and has worked as a criminal defense attorney in recent years – representing clients in cases ranging from speeding tickets to homicide.
To Clark, that diverse background provides her with a "unique perspective" that better prepares her to serve as district attorney.
She also referenced a continued need to stop drug traffickers.
"There must be more accountability for those individuals who are bringing drugs into the area and committing crimes of violence against members of our community," Clark said. "I am prepared to work tirelessly with law enforcement to hold these offenders accountable and keep the community safe.”
Clark, the daughter of Jan and Kim Clark, was born and raised in Bedford County and is a 2004 Northern Bedford County High School graduate.
She said she studied communication and political science at the University of Pittsburgh before obtaining her law degree from Duquesne University School of Law.
“Serving as district attorney would be an incredible honor and privilege," Clark said. "I would take great pride in representing this office and the citizens of Bedford County.”
