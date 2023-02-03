JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Altoona man was found guilty of distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Friday.
Jamie Lee Richardson, 52, was convicted by Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson after a bench trial.
According to information presented to the court, from on or about October 30, 2014, Richardson did knowingly distribute a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in individual computer graphic files, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. All computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.
