Forever Media Inc. owner of WNTJ-AM and WNTI-AM, The Laurel Highlands News Talk Sports Network, has announced that the stations can now be heard on the FM band.
Programming for 1490 WNTJ-AM in Johnstown can now be heard at 104.5 FM in Johnstown and surrounding areas, while 990 WNTI-AM in Somerset can now be heard on 103.5 FM in Somerset and surrounding areas.
The addition of the FM stations will enable listeners to clearly hear 1490 WNTJ and 990 WNTI programming with a better range and with no interference from thunderstorms or electrical noise in the area, the company said in a news release. The new stations on the FM dial at 104.5 has official call letters as W283CX and 103.5 has official call letters as W278CR. All current programming on WNTJ and WNTI will be simulcast 24 hours a day on the new FM frequencies.
WNTJ-AM and WNTI-AM, the Laurel Highlands News Talk Sports Network, is home to “Laurel Highlands Live” with Bo Moore, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Mark Levin. WNTJ-AM and WNTI-AM are also home for Pittsburgh Steelers football, Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, as well as local high school sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.