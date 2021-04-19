Forest Hills High School took third place out of nine school districts this year for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s sixth annual Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education initiative contest.
“It just makes us proud of the students knowing we came from Forest Hills, Pa., in Sidman, knowing we competed against all the schools in Pittsburgh,” teacher Jennifer Raptosh said.
It was the group of seniors in her Media II class that won the award.
“As an educator, the most rewarding experience is to watch your kids succeed and to be able to be part of that is awesome,” she said.
To enter the contest, students were asked to make a 1- to 3-minute video that examined why young adults choose to self-medicate, especially during the recent year, and what safe coping methods they could pick as alternatives.
“We wanted students to remember that anyone can turn their bad decisions into good ones at any given moment,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples said in a release. “These videos gave students a chance to think about the stressors we all face in life from anxiety to fear and isolation and loss of control. I’m so proud of the videos all the students put together and for our partners for continuing to support this important program.”
Forest Hills’ submission was titled “Blink of an Eye” and focused on how a person’s life can change in an instant.
“It just came to us one morning because we were talking about the subject,” senior Erin Wright said.
The 18-year-old served as the narrator, a director and camera operator for the film, alongside fellow senior Rylee Adams.
The premise of the entry was based on the statewide school shutdown from last March and how quickly life for students, teachers, administrators and parents changed overnight.
Students are shown in the video talking about what they’ve lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they’ve coped, along with how detrimental drugs and alcohol can be if that route is chosen.
“I’ve never done anything like it, so it was something new for me, and I really enjoyed it because I thought the message was important,” Wright said.
For her, the subject “hit home” because she’s seen teenagers use drugs or alcohol as coping devices.
Raptosh said that she and secondary English language arts teacher Melissa Livermore provided tips for the students, but they ran with it and made the project their own.
Wright was surprised by placing in the contest this year, but said she was more concerned about getting the message out than anything.
“They didn’t think they even had a chance,” Raptosh added. “When I told them, they were ecstatic and in complete shock.”
Across the western part of the Pennsylvania, there were nine school districts that submitted 16 videos from eight counties.
South Fayette Township School District took first place with the submission “This is Temporary, Addiction Isn’t” and Indiana County Technology Center placed second with “The Darkness.”
The winning districts will receive monetary gifts from the partners in the contest, including Levitt Legacy, CentiMark, Gateway Rehab and The Bradley Center.
The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, another partner, also is providing students with gear, such as a branded duffel bag, hat and bobbleheads.
Wright said as a hockey fan, she was excited about those gifts.
Forest Hills last placed in 2019, when it took second.
Raptosh said she’ll continue to enter until they can win first.
