SIDMAN, Pa. – Makenna Konchan and Doran Faith, students at Forest Hills High School, have been selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festival music ensembles.
The festival will be held April 19 through 22 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Pocono Manor, Monroe County.
Konchan will perform with the All-State Chorus and Doran with the All-State Concert Band.
Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania all-state music ensembles.
Information: www.pmea.net.
