SIDMAN, Pa. – As Forest Hills High School students split into grade-based groups on Tuesday, Bruce Haselrig Sr. said his group was there to educate the leaders of tomorrow.
The Bruce Haselrig Group was brought into the school by district leaders to talk about diversity, equity and related topics in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“You don’t know what you don’t know,” Students Against Destructive Decisions adviser Shannon Curry said, “and you don’t know what you haven’t experienced before.”
Curry organized the group’s visit, which included NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw, retired Greater Johnstown School District teacher Curt Davis and retired Johnstown police officer Reginald Floyd.
Davis kicked off the presentation by addressing seventh- through 12th-grade students about the importance of understanding themselves in order to understand others.
He used thought exercises and audience participation to drive home points about prejudice, perspective and how to understand others through listening, observing, asking questions and valuing diversity.
Haselrig reinforced these topics by implementing his own exercises with the group and the importance of celebrating unique qualities about each other.
He also told the students about how conditioning can affect them, illustrating this point by asking the students to repeat the word “spot” 10 times, then asking what someone does at a green light. Many students said “stop” because of the repetition.
Haselrig said his group has been presenting these seminars to area schools for several years and often has different speakers. He noted the importance of starting conversations with younger generations when it comes to diversity.
Curry agreed, stating that her goal in organizing the event was to start a discussion and help the students better understand real-world situations.
After the first presentation, the seventh- and eighth- graders were taken to the cafeteria, where they continued to engage in equity exercises, while the older learners stayed in the auditorium to chat with Pennsylvania state troopers.
Morgan Moss, an eighth-grader, said it was cool to participate in the event. She enjoyed the focus on uniqueness and thought it was important to have conversations about diversity, equity and the like.
