SIDMAN – Forest Hills High School students Alexis Detwiler, Bryce Killinger and Maggie Steen had no expectations when entering The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards at the end of last year.
Now, one of them is a national finalist and the others have received honorable mentions from the organization for their work, which all three said is exhilarating.
"To have three students placing ... I'm very proud of them," English Language Arts teacher Aspen Mock said.
It's her senior class of AP Literature and Composition that entered the contest.
"It's an incredible experience," Mock said.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is a nationwide competition that dates back to the 20th century.
This year there were nearly 260,000 entries from around the country.
Of those, 20,000 were from remote programs, such as Forest Hills, which aren't directly connected to a region, and just 9% of all works received a Silver Key and 12% of all works submitted from remote programs received an honorable mention.
Mock's class put in 16 submissions.
Of the Forest Hills students, Killinger won a Gold Key regional award for his science-fiction piece "The Satyr Dance," which he said is an allegorical fantasy concept detailing the inheritance of sin through generations.
That's the top prize available at that level.
He'll find out on Wednesday if he's won a scholarship from Scholastic.
"It was challenging to make the allegory really understood," Killinger said.
He appreciated the feedback from his teacher throughout the endeavor.
Each student wrote in Google documents and as they progressed, and Mock would go in and make suggestions.
Killinger's classmates, Steen and Detwiler, received honorable mentions in the competition for their stories.
Detwiler penned the memoir "Amazing Grace," about a person to whom she was close who passed away, while Steen wrote "The Fine Art of the Body" flash fiction, which is a tale about how ballet changes from generation to generation.
Steen, who is a ballerina, said it was difficult to attempt to understand the headspace of an outsider in her work because she has intimate knowledge of the subject.
However, the creative exercise was enjoyable.
For Detwiler, getting to reminisce about her subject was a pleasant experience.
"Because mine was a personal essay, to go back and write a story of a person I knew, I thought back on so many memories," she said.
Steen said being involved with Scholastic was a great opportunity because it's such a well-known organization.
Mock is impressed with her students' accomplishments, especially watching their growth throughout the years.
She said the competition had a list of genres and she let the students pick what they wanted to submit and commended the range of their submissions.
Mock added that the class is creatively adventurous.
"They are really up for anything," she said.
