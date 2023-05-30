SIDMAN, Pa. – With the stroke of a pen on Tuesday, Forest Hills High School senior Brandon James secured a full-time job at GapVax where he'll be a welder after graduation.
He's the first to earn a job from the school's partnership with the company that's brokered through The Challenge Program.
"This was very nice," James said about the opportunity.
He wasn't sure what he wanted to do after graduation, and can now breathe a sigh of relief that he'll have a full-time job moving forward.
James said he was relieved when GapVax offered him a job and knows that if he's loyal to the business, the staff there will be loyal to him.
He chose the local company because of his interest in the operations – the business specializes in vacuum truck building – and his mother Jessica Siplivy was ecstatic to see her son get full-time employment right out of high school.
"It's exciting," she said.
This is the first year for the partnership between Forest Hills and GapVax that has featured tours of the Johnstown-based facility and in-depth looks at its operations from welding and fabrication to marketing and human resources.
The Challenge Program's goal with these affiliations is to introduce local students to family-sustaining jobs in their backyard.
Starting next school year, TCP will have 15 partnerships in place, such as with Greater Johnstown High School and Martin-Baker America and Chestnut Ridge School District and Bedford County's Corle Building Systems.
"This is hopefully the gold standard of what we're doing in other areas," TCP President Barbara Grandinetti said about Forest Hills.
She was thrilled to see in the partnership's inaugural year result in jobs offered to four students.
In addition to James, Forest Hills juniors Eric Sherry, Michael Kresic and Caleb Mickolick have also secured summer work with GapVax that will lead to co-op jobs next term.
Kresic also will be working in the welding department, while Sherry will be in marketing and Mickolick in fabrication.
"I just can't wait for it to grow," academic achievement Principal Rebecca Roberts said.
She expressed appreciation to both The Challenge Program for bringing the district and company together and GapVax for working with the students and staff.
"The partnership has been fantastic," GapVax Marketing Manager Kate Blair said.
She's happy to have the students on-board and noted that because of the publicity related to the Forest Hills partnership, a Conemaugh Township Area High School student and another student from Richland High School have reached out to the business about careers.
Blair said those two have been hired as well.
