SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills High School senior Connor Wysocki said he knew the dual enrollment program with Mount Aloysius College would be difficult, but he also knew it would give him a jump start on his future career in engineering.
That’s why, as a sophomore, he enrolled in the program and this month became the first student from his school to graduate from the program with an associate degree in industrial production technologies.
“It really set me up to see what college is like,” Wysocki said.
Throughout the past 21/2 years, he has completed 64 credits toward that degree. The program was established in 2019.
The student said he appreciated that many classes at Forest Hills were designed around the dual enrollment track, which made it easier to manage.
However, Wysocki added, “60 credits is a heck of a lot for high school.”
He said he initially signed up for the program because he likes to work with his hands and was encouraged to do so by the late Kevin Lang, who Wysocki said championed the industrial degree to be included at the school.
Overall, he enjoyed the coursework and noted that the online classes would help him prepare for his future.
However, there was more writing than he expected.
‘Smooth sailing’
Being the first to complete the program and degree track is a point of pride for the senior.
He participated in the Mount’s graduation ceremony on May 14 and now holds an associate degree prior to graduating from high school.
“It felt good,” he said of the accomplishment.
“It was a proud moment.”
His peers and teachers are proud as well.
Justin Beyer, a Forest Hills industrial technologies educator, described Wysocki as a self- motivated, pleasant young man and one of the best individuals he’s ever worked with.
“The tech ed courses will help him all throughout his life,” Beyer said.
As for the dual enrollment program, the teacher considers it a good path for students who don’t want a traditional four-year degree.
Beyer said Wysocki laid the groundwork for those who will follow in his footsteps, and together they worked out the bugs.
“It should be smooth sailing for any kid willing to commit to it,” he said.
Wysocki will graduate from Forest Hills on June 2.
He’ll attend Penn State’s main campus in the fall and major in industrial engineering.
