SIDMAN, Pa. – An alleged threat made against Forest Hills School District on Friday was found to be not credible after an investigation by local law enforcement, school officials said.
According to a letter from Superintendent David Lehman, a report Friday of an alleged threat against the district was found to be not credible and that the social media-based comments regarding the situation were unfounded.
He added that law enforcement continues to actively examine the case and final disposition for those involved in the alleged situation will be handled by the appropriate authorities.
On Friday, a district communication said that authorities were immediately called, and that the alleged parties from the high school are now “under the care of law enforcement.”
At that time, Lehman said that because of prompt reporting and police response, there was no need to disrupt the school day.
School will resume under normal operations Monday. This is the second threat Forest Hills has responded to in the past month and the eighth for area school districts in the same time period.
The other incident at the district involved elementary students, and upon further investigation was deemed unfounded by police and administrators.
