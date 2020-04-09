The Forest Hills School Board voted 6-3 to appoint a new school board member, Dan Russell, on Thursday night in a meeting conducted via web conference.
No one was allowed inside the Junior Senior High School entrance for the meeting except for the board members themselves and administrators.
The meeting was conducted over the Zoom web conferencing app for the public, in accordance with governmental recommendations to limit gatherings to 10 people to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The camera inside the auditorium showed the school board on the stage among hundreds of empty chairs.
The first order of business during the regularly scheduled April meeting was to appoint a replacement to finish the term of Robert Byer, who resigned from the board Thursday.
Russell’s appointment is temporary, until the next school board election when voters decide who fills the seat for a full term, Superintendent David Lehman said.
There were three candidates total who applied to be considered – Russell, an optometrist involved with the district’s sports organizations; Daryl Bodenschatz, a former substitute teacher at the district and current manufacturing director with the American Red Cross; and James Spinos, a chiropractor who has grandchildren in the district.
After the candidates’ written answers to several questions including “What makes you the best candidate?” were read aloud by Lehman, a motion was made to approve Russell.
The majority who approved Russell’s appointment were Richard Kanavel, Galen George, Colleen Wolfhope, Deborah Petrunak and Timothy Ondrejik.
The three who voted against Russell were Keith Rager, Corrina Long and Ed Hudak.
Earlier in the meeting, Hudak aired his knowledge of a rumor that a board candidate – though he didn’t say who – had called board members to ask for support, and in his opinion, he said it was not right for a candidate to have conversations privately with board members.
“I think transparency is the most important thing,” he said.
However, district Solicitor Ronald Repak of Beard Legal Group said it was not illegal or a violation of the state’s ethics code for a candidate to make the call to ask for support, nor was it illegal for board members to take the call.
It was the district’s first attempt at conducting a regular public meeting via web conference.
“It was a trial by fire,” Repak said.
The meeting was advertised in the Tribune-Democrat and met state law requirements for open meetings, said Repak.
The newspaper ad didn’t include the password to join the meeting. Instead, the ad instructed participants to call or email the district to get the password to dial in.
The reason for not publishing the dial-in password in the paper or on social media was to avoid a trend known as “Zoom bombing” in which a person dials in and sprays pornographic images into the recording, Repak said.
“We had fear that would happen,” he said.
For those who did not call or email for the password, the dial in information was also posted on Junior High School windows Thursday morning, Lehman said.
The Zoom meeting attracted more than 30 participants, though none participated in the public comment portion of the meeting.
The virtual attendance surprised Lehman.
“Usually we have two or three people aside from board members themselves and administrators,” he said.
