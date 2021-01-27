Forest Hills School District has released a new return-to-education plan that extends its hybrid model and sees students going back to full in-person learning the week of Feb. 15.
“The extension serves multiple purposes,” Superintendent David Lehman said.
“First, we are working hard and partnering with agencies to secure the necessary staff needed to support sustainable full five-day-a-week instruction for all Rangers during the Pandemic. This includes securing substitutes for all levels of employment.
“Secondly, the administration and staff are taking additional precautions to provide and execute all elements of the submitted health and safety plan.”
According to the new plan, students in all grades will remain in the current hybrid plan for another five days.
Team 1 – students with last names A through L – is set to attend Monday and Tuesday while Team 2 – those with last names M through Z – will go Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The week of Feb. 8, learners in pre-K through third grade and those in seventh and eighth grade will start face-to-face classes five days per week.
Students in fourth through sixth grade and ninth through 12th will remain hybrid and follow an adapted schedule.
That week, Team 1 will go Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while Team 2 will go Thursday and Friday.
Wednesdays will remain a half-day throughout the next three weeks. Feb. 15 is an in-service day.
Lehman said district officials have paid attention to schools that have successfully engaged in full face-to-face education.
Forest Hills administrators have also continued monitoring transmission rates and information from the state department of education and health agencies.
“When you consider all of the factors, such as academics, social development, mental health and the overall well being of the individual student coupled with reported school transmission rates, returning to a more traditional model makes sense,” he said.
During the return, Lehman said Forest Hills will continue to maintain its primary goal: keeping students, staff and the community healthy and safe.
“By using the necessary grant funds and self-funding, initiatives such as temperature scanners, masks for all students and staff, procuring progressive cleaning products and techniques, modifications to the school schedule for increased cleaning and modification of staff schedules and job requirements to take additional preventative measures, the school has invested in the health and safety of all Rangers,” Lehman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.