Forest Hills PTO will sponsor its Forest Hills Community Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to benefit local food pantries.
Drop-off locations include St. Michael, Beaverdale, Dunlo, South Fork and Summerhill fire departments and Elton Zion United Methodist Church.
Nonperishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted.
Those wanting to donate can send checks to Jackie Reighard, FHPTO, P.O. Box 263, Sidman, Pa. 15955.
Information: 814-410-9991.
