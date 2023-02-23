ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at Forest Hills Pharmacy.
The ticket drawn on Wednesday matched all white balls numerals – 11-19-39-44-65 – but not the red Powerball 7.
Without the $1 Power play option, the winning numbers would have been worth half, but the multiplier matched.
Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., St. Michael, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning stub.
More than 21,000 other Powerball tickets won prizes during Wednesday's drawing.
That includes more than 5,900 tickets purchased with a Power Play and more than 2,600 slips bought with Double Play.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled into an estimated $119 million or $61 million cash amount for the next drawing on Saturday.
The winner is not known until the prize is claimed and ticket validated.
Winners have one year to collect their money.
For more information, visit palottery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.