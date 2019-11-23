SALIX – Results of a 2010 study of existing conditions and future needs of seven municipalities in the Forest Hills School District has helped the region complete important projects, leaders say.
The comprehensive plan developed by the Forest Hills Municipal Alliance has allowed the four boroughs and three townships to obtain more state funding for roads, equipment, sidewalks and recreational development, Chairman Eric Miller, Summerhill Borough mayor, said after this week’s alliance meeting.
“When you apply for these grants, the state wants to know if you need a plan,” Miller said. “In Summerhill, we used it when we were doing our sidewalk projects. It has helped a lot of municipalities for grants.”
Now it is time to update the plan, a state official said at this week’s alliance meeting. Michael Foreman is a local government policy specialist with the Department of Community and Economic Development. He was involved with the original plan.
Foreman presented information Wednesday on the Municipal Government Assistance Program grants, which require a 50% local match. The grants can be used for local projects, with priority given to work that benefits more than one municipality. Planning and land use projects are also considered, he said.
An up-to-date comprehensive plan helps boost the chance of getting money, Foreman said, noting the Forest Hills Regional Alliance plan is nearly 10 years old.
Updating the plan fits the Municipal Government Assistance Program’s guidelines, he said.
The 2010 comprehensive plan was completed by the EADS Group at a cost of $118,000, with about 90% of the funding from state grants, alliance volunteer Executive Director David Knepper said. The local matching funds were divided among Adams, Croyle and Summerhill townships and South Fork, Summerhill, Ehrenfeld and Wilmore boroughs, based on population.
It will cost an estimated $40,000 to update the plan, Miller said.
Wilmore representative Mark Blaisdell balked at the pricetag.
“The EADS Group needs to sharpen its pencils,” Blaisdell said. “Forty thousand dollars is too much to do that job. These people don’t have the money.”
Knepper said there could be other grants or opportunities to reduce the local match.
The 350-page plan covers economic, housing, recreation and infrastructure, such as roads and sewers.
Miller expects some significant changes in an updated plan, noting there is a section that addressed several areas of blight in 2010.
“It is going to be a shock in how much more has surfaced,” he said.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Knepper highlighted the alliance’s work over 15 years.
It assisted with the Ehrenfeld coal refuse pile removal, worked with members on employee health benefits, coordinated voter awareness outreach, facilitated municipal training and supported blight removal, trail development and municipal equipment purchases.
“We got together with the idea to make local government more responsive and more efficient,” Knepper said.
