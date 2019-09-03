ST. MICHAEL – Jim Douglas tends to about 150 hives during the process of making Huckle Bee Farms honey. Dave Sarver, owner of Berlin-based Whitehorse Stoneware Pottery, creates one-of-a-kind mugs, bowls and plates when sitting at his potter’s wheel.
On Monday, Douglas and Sarver were among a group of vendors selling their handmade products during the final day of the Forest Hills Labor Day Festival at Berwind Wayside Park.
Both get enjoyment and income from their crafts.
“It’s very relaxing to do it,” said Sarver. “I just enjoy doing it. It’s a product that’s marketable. People keep coming back. We have probably the same customers almost every year. They just keep coming back for more and more. They can add to it and add to it.”
Sarver described his work by saying, “I’m not a production potter. I don’t do production pottery. Nothing of what you see of mine will be the same. Every piece you see is different. If you have a production potter, everything is the same. … I like to make everything different. When I sit down at the wheel, I like to make what I want to make.”
Douglas sells specialty honeys infused with a variety of flavors, including garlic, root beer and ginger.
“We share our honey and what they can do with it and just give them ideas other than just putting it in tea or on toast,” said Douglas, whose business is located in Ligonier. “They can cook with it and have fun with it.”
While Douglas, Sarver and fellow vendors sold products, the Johnstown Sitting Bulls – a sled hockey team for physically disabled athletes – set up a booth and provided information about their organization.
“We are here for two reasons today,” Sitting Bulls Vice President Jennifer Buchkovich said. “We are always trying to educate and recruit new players and explain what sled hockey is and options that are available for people with physical disabilities. And we are also here fundraising to help support our upcoming season.”
